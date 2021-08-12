Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines; Bans Pandals, Processions, Entertainment Programmes, Ganesha Idols To Be Submerged in Designated Places Only

No pandals, processions and entertainment programmes allowed for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha idols should be submerged in designated places only. Temples that are observing the festival should be properly sanitised every day: Karnataka government — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

