CNN made a goof-up during a live broadcast on Friday, February 7, mistakenly mixing up the names of Osama bin Laden and Barack Obama. The blunder occurred when the network aired a graphic that referred to 'Obama Bin Laden' while covering a story about Abu Zubaydah, a known associate of the terrorist leader. The incident has sparked backlash and added to the network's ongoing struggles. The network, grappling with declining ratings and significant job cuts, is under increasing pressure as CEO Mark Thompson works to reshape its image. The video of the goof-up has gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi To Meet US President Donald Trump Next Week; Co-Chair AI Summit in France With Prez Emmanuel Macron.

CNN's Goof Up: ‘Obama Bin Laden’

JUST IN - CNN: "Obama Bin Laden" pic.twitter.com/adLkJs7pqN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 8, 2025

CNN Makes Major Blunder on Air