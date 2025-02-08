(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Makes Major Blunder on Air, Mixes Up Name of Osama Bin Laden With Barack Obama During Live Broadcast (Watch Video)
CNN made a goof up on Friday, February 7, after airing a graphic that mistakenly referred to 'Obama bin Laden' during a report on illegal migrant relocations to Guantanamo Bay.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 07:40 AM IST