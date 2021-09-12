In view of heavy rains in Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday has issued red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts and yellow alert in 8 districts for the next 24 hours. Bhubaneswar's IMD official said that there is also chances of flash floods due to heavy rains in 1-2 districts.

Odisha | IMD issues red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts & yellow alert in 8 districts for next 24 hours due to heavy rains "Chances of heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts. There is also chances of flash floods," says Umashankar Das, IMD Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/xHREH34cMK — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

