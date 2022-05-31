The voting for the Brajarajnagar by-election has begun at 7 am on Tuesday. The polling will take place till 6 pm today. The campaigning for the Brajrajnagar by-elections ended yesterday. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the polling booths to maintain law and order.

Check Tweet:

Odisha | Voting for by-election in the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency is being held today. Visuals from a polling booth in Jharsuguda pic.twitter.com/wcdMPhzDwl — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

