India reported 37,875 new COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total infection to 3,30,96,718, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Kerala continued to witness an increase in coronavirus cases. The state alone accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present.

Of these 37,875 new #COVID19 cases and 369 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 25,772 cases and 189 deaths yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

