Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, MK Stalin government issued SOPs (standard operating procedure) for Jallikattu events, allowing only 150 spectators or 50% of the total seating capacity. The Tamil Nadu government has also mandated full COVID-19 vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older than 48 hours.

#Omicron: Tamil Nadu Govt issues SOP for Jallikattu events, allows only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity (whichever is less) Full vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours a must (File photo) pic.twitter.com/vZip5GIdzY — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)