The Western Railway is set to install as many as 2,729 cameras following the Integrated Surveillance System with 4K technology in all of its 30 stations of Mumbai local train network. The cameras would be installed from Virar to Churchgate, Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways said. The official also added that out of these 2,729 cameras, 450 cameras will also be enabled with face recognition technology. He said the system will be activated completely by the end of October.

