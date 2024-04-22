President Droupadi Murmu Conferred the Padma Vibhushan Award 2024 to Tejas Madhusudan Patel and Manohar Krishana Dole in the field of Medicine on Monday, April 22, 2024. Both were honoured with the second-highest civilian award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah during an event in Delhi. M Venkaiah Naidu Gets Padma Vibhushan 2024 Award: President Droupadi Murmu Confers Prestigious Award to Former Vice President in Field of Public Affairs (Watch Video).

Tejas Madhusudan Patel and Manohar Krishana Dole Gets Padma Vibhushan 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri upon Manohar Krishana Dole in the field of Medicine. pic.twitter.com/uOuSLlgaqn — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan upon Tejas Madhusudan Patel in the field of Medicine. pic.twitter.com/KXyFWLrvq8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

