President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the field of Public Affairs on Monday, April 22, 2024. The latter was honoured with the second-highest civilian award in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah during an event in Delhi. Padma Awards 2024 Winners: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala Honoured With Padma Vibhushan; Mithun Chakraborty Conferred With Padma Bhushan – See Full List!

M Venkaiah Naidu Honoured With Padma Vibhushan 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the field of Public Affairs. pic.twitter.com/zyKQgz1ZGV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

