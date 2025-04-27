The Indian Army today, April 27, said that the Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire on the night of April 26-27. The unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army posts took place across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. "Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Indian Army said. This comes amid the rising tension between the two countries following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Process of Expelling Pakistani Citizens Has Begun in India; Will Take Legal Action for Overstay’, Says Devendra Fadnavis.

Indian Army Retaliates After Pakistani Troops Open Unprovoked Firing

On the night of 26th-27th April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/UZ41vMcTh7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

