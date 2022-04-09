Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday called an emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly. According to reports, the session is scheduled at 9:00 pm at the PM House with key decisions under consideration.

Check tweet:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan called an emergency session of the cabinet amid the no-confidence motion against him under consideration in the National Assembly. The session is scheduled at 9:00pm at the PM House with key decisions under consideration: Pak's ARY News (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FJKQ6OYREz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)