A massive blaze erupted at a factory near Tarapur MIDC in Palghar, Maharashtra, on November 21. Firefighters have been deployed to the site, with efforts underway to control the blaze. Dramatic footage shared by ANI shows thick black smoke rising from the factory. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, fire tenders are working on-site to prevent further damage. More details are awaited as the situation continues to unfold. Palghar Fire: 6 Workers Injured As Blaze Erupts at Chemical Unit in Tarapur Industrial Estate.

Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Tarapur MIDC Factory in Palghar

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur MIDC today. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yr20MV92tE — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

