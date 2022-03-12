Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday announced that citizens will no longer be called to police stations for passport verification except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete, etc. In yet another reform, the local police station will send a constable to the residence of the citizen for verification. He urged citizens to report it if this was not followed.

Check Tweet:

#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report🙏 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

