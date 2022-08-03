The Centre on August 3 withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and will be introducing a new Bill. The reason for withdrawal given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the members of the Joint Parliamentary committee is that 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made "towards a comprehensive legal framework".

The Bill has been withdrawn to provide for a new bill in the light of the recommendations made by the Joint Committee of Parliament.

