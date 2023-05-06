Calcutta High Court recently quashed a rape case against an accused on the grounds that the relationship between him and the victim was consensual in nature. The case of the prosecution was that the appellant on different dates at a particular village committed rape on the victim who was a minor aged about 13 years and as a result of which, she became pregnant. The court noted that the DNA test report establishes that the appellant is the father of the child born to the victim. However, the court said the claim of rape is not corroborated by any other witnesses examined by the prosecution. Calcutta High Court Says Promise of ‘Marriage After Divorce’ by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

Calcutta High Court on Consensual Relationship

