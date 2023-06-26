Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in action after returning to India from a foreign trip. PM Modi on Monday presided an important meeting in Delhi. The key meeting was held a few hours after PM Modi returned to India after concluding landmark visit to the US and Egypt. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other senior officials attended the meeting chaired by PM Modi. ‘What's Happening in India', PM Narendra Modi Asks BJP Chief JP Nadda After Returning From Landmark Visit to US and Egypt.

PM Modi Back in Action in India:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs an important meeting, in Delhi PM arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his US and Egypt state visits. pic.twitter.com/Gb4i6XicnR — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)