Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13, extended his best wishes to Sushila Karki, who has become Nepal’s first woman interim Prime Minister. Taking to X, Modi wrote, "I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal." Karki, 73, was appointed by President Ram Chandra Poudel following the fall of KP Sharma Oli’s government, ending days of political unrest. Her historic appointment has been widely endorsed by Gen Z leaders and local officials, as she takes on the challenge of restoring calm. The interim government comes amid nationwide Gen Z protests that left over 50 dead and 1,300 injured after social media restrictions sparked nationwide outrage. Who Is Sushila Karki? All You Need to Know About Nepal’s First Female Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Interim PM Sushila Karki

I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

