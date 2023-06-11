Indian food enjoys a global reputation and is adored by people worldwide, and the latest addition is Hiroshi F. Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, who often shares videos of his food tour accompanied by his wife. In one such video, the diplomat relished Maharashtrian food and got into a spicy food challenge with his wife. He, however, was defeated by his better half. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Japanese Ambassador for enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it creatively. "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!" tweeted PM Modi. 9 Years of Modi Government: PM Narendra Modi Pens Down Heartfelt Note, Says ‘I’m Filled With Humility and Gratitude, Will Keep Working Harder to Build Developed India’.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki’s Video

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

