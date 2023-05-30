Today, on the occasion of 9-year completion of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to pen down a heartfelt note. As we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude, the latter wrote. "We will keep working even harder to build a developed India", he added. 9 Saal 9 Sawaal': Congress Releases Document Questioning Centre as BJP Completes Nine-year-rule.

PM Modi Pens Down Heartfelt Note

Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)