Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Papua New Guinea on Monday released the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi said that PM James Marape and he had the honour of releasing the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. It must be noted that Thirukkural is an iconic Tamil work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects. PM Modi Prayer Video From Papua New Guinea: Indian Prime Minister Joins Prayer by PM James Marape Ahead of FIPIC Summit - WATCH.

PM Modi Releases Thirukkural in Tok Pisin Language

#WATCH | "In Papua New Guinea, PM James Marape and I had the honour of releasing the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects," tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/0p5b0C5HBF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

