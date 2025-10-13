The UAE women's national cricket team registered a thumping five-wicket win against the Papua New Guinea women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the four-match series at the Amini Park, Port Moresby, on Tuesday, October 13. UAE women's bowler Suraksha Kotte was named Player of the Match for her brilliant five-wicket haul in the PNG-W vs UAE-W 1st ODI 2025. Batting first, Papua New Guinea Women were bundled out for just 93 runs in 33.2 overs. Suraksha Kotte (5/20) had a brilliant day with the ball. In response, wicketkeeper-batter Theertha Satish played an unbeaten 46-run knock to help visitors chase down the 94-run target in 33.1 overs. Last-Over Thriller! Nepal Take Three Wickets off Last Three Balls, Clinch 1-Run Victory Over UAE in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 (Watch Video).

UAE Women Beat Papua New Guinea Women by Five Wickets

Fantastic start for women's team in PNG! 👏👏 Suraksha Kotte stars with a stunning five-for as UAE beat PNG by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match ODI series. Recap the action: https://t.co/sam1wsNke6 Match details: https://t.co/VO4Oq4N31U — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 13, 2025

