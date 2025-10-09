The Papua New Guinea national cricket team will take on the Samoa national cricket team in the next match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 9. The Papua New Guinea vs Samoa match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Papua New Guinea vs Samoa match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch Papua New Guinea vs Samoa live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oman Cricket (@omancricketofficial)

