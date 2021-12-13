Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied PM Modi. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated phase 1 of the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. The foundation stone for the corridor project was laid in 2019 by PM Modi.

Tweet By ANI:

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat. CM Yogi Adityanath also present with him. pic.twitter.com/wPS7TpObEI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

