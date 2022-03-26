Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another 6 months. The scheme has been extended till September 2022. "More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before," read PM Modi's tweet in Hindi.

Check ANI's tweet:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended for 6 months, till September 2022. pic.twitter.com/MQdbOCAQln — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

