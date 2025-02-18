In connection with the tragic death of a Nepalese girl, Prakriti Lamsal, at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) College in Odisha, the accused student, Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17. Srivastava has been forwarded to judicial custody on the same day as the investigation continues. The complaint was filed by her cousin, Siddhant Sigdel (24), a 3rd-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, who alleged that Prakriti’s suicide was a result of harassment by one of her fellow students, Advik Srivastava (21), also a 3rd-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT University. Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT Issues Apology After Nepali Student’s Death, Terminates 2 Officers and Urges Students From Nepal To Rejoin Classes.

KIIT's 3rd-Year B.Tech Student, Advik Srivastava Arrested

Nepal girl's death in Odisha's KIIT college: The accused student Advik Srivastava was arrested on February 17 and has been forwarded to judicial custody on the same day. Investigation of the case is continuing, including seizure of the documents and electronic gadgets as… pic.twitter.com/mnXEWhzo7g — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

