KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) has expressed deep regret over the February 16th incident involving agitating students, acknowledging the inappropriate actions of some staff members. The institution condemned the irresponsible remarks made by two officers, who have since been dismissed from their positions. In an official statement, KIIT apologized to Nepali students and the general public for the incident, reaffirming its commitment to all students. The institution urged Nepali students to return to their academic activities immediately, assuring them of a respectful and supportive environment moving forward. KIIT Student Suicide: Nepal Girl Prakriti Lamsal’s Death at KIIT University Sparks Protest; PM KP Sharma Oli ‘Dispatches 2 Officers’ to Counsel Students.

Institution Apologises and Urges Nepali Students To Resume Academic Activities Immediately

