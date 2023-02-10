Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains linking Mumbai with Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi on Friday in Mumbai. After flagging off the train, PM Narendra Modi was seen interacting with school children on Vande Bharat Expess train. He was also seen listening to a girl sing on bard the Vande Bharat Express train in Mumbai. Vande Bharat Express Train: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Trains (See Pics and Videos).

PM Modi Interacts With School Children

