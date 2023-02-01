Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 said that the priorities of Budget 2023-24 is inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment. Besides, she also said that the priorities also include unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector. The budget priorities are called 'Saptarishi' - 7 priorities for the Amrit Kaal. Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Indian Economy Increased in Size From Being 10th to 5th Largest in the World.

Priorities of Budget 2023–24

