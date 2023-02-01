Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament said that this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal. She also went on to say that the government's efforts since 2014 has ensured a better quality of life and life of dignity for all citizens. "The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these 9 years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world," she added. Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents ‘First Budget of Amrit Kaal’ in Parliament.

India 5th Largest Economy in the World

