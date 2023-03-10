A 30-year-old IT Engineer Anu Ved Prakash Sharma, has been arrested by Unit 4 of the Crime Branch for stealing a gold bracelet from the Blue Stone shop at Phoenix Mall in Pune. She was caught on camera stealing the gold bracelet on March 5 and on the basis of CCTV footage from the mall, police arrested the techie. She further confessed to having committed similar theft in Phoenix mall in June last year. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Thief Breaks In Through Ceiling of Hero Bike Agency in UP’s Kaushambi, Takes Away Rs 50,000 Cash, Laptop and Mobile (Video).

Woman Steals Gold Bracelet From Phoenix Mall:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)