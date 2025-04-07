A video of an allegedly drunk man performing one-arm push-ups at the bustling Swargate Chowk in Maharashtra's Pune has gone viral on social media. The man, seemingly unfazed by the traffic around him, impresses onlookers with his impressive strength. While some found his display entertaining, many nearby couldn't resist filming the spectacle, and now the video is making waves online. Pune: Man Films Another Man’s Private Parts in Washroom in Erandwane, Brutally Thrashed (Watch Video).

‘Drunk’ Man Performs One-Arm Push-Ups in Middle of Road in Pune

