A bizarre incident took place in Pune’s Erandwane area near Kothrud, where a man was brutally beaten by a group of people. The accused allegedly recorded a video of another man’s private parts while urinating in a toilet. The incident occurred on March 22 around 7 PM at a private lawn under the jurisdiction of Alankar Police Station. According to the complaint, the accused was secretly filming while both were using the toilet. Upon discovery, an enraged group of people assaulted him. A viral video shows the accused denying the allegations, claiming he was attending a function when he was attacked. Police are investigating the matter and taking necessary action. Hyderabad: 62-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Group Over Minor Dispute in Baba Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Beaten in Pune Over Alleged Secret Filming in Toilet (Disturbing Visuals)

#Pune: Man Beaten Up For Recording Video of Another Man's Private Parts In Washroom In Erandwane #PuneNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jfYx5wappb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 23, 2025

