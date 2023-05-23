A clash broke out between two groups of youths in Punjab's Khanna, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday. In the video, several youths can be seen beating up each other with sticks. The police have registered a case against two people involved in the incident. Ghaziabad Violence Video: Youths Engage in Violent Street Fight Over Parking Dispute in Indirapuram.

Punjab Brawl Video:

Clash between two group of youths in #Khanna, attacked each other with sticks. pic.twitter.com/8N4WuTuxaw — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)