The Border Security Force (BSF) offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Republic Day 2023 at the Attari-Wagah border. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF also unfurled the tricolour a few metres from the zero line and Pakistan posts on this special day. Republic Day 2023: BSF Unfurls National Flag at Attari Border, Exchanges Sweets with Pak Rangers.

BSF Offers Sweets to Pakistan Rangers on Republic Day 2023:

Punjab | BSF (Border Security Force) exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border today on #RepublicDay2023pic.twitter.com/Q2agwrsDtq — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)