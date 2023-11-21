In a reshuffle in the Punjab Cabinet, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was on Tuesday relieved from the charge of the Mining Department. According to the reallocation, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh has been entrusted with the responsibilities previously held by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in the Mining Department. This significant decision reflects a deliberate reassignment within the ministerial portfolios. Punjab Cabinet Expansion: Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian To Be Inducted As Ministers.

Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle

Re-allocation of the portfolios of two ministers in Punjab Cabinet Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh has been given the Mines and Geology department. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to look after Sports and Youth Services department only. pic.twitter.com/wNSSrcRO6y — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

