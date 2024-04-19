A court in Punjab recently awarded the death penalty to a 32-year-old woman for burying her neighbour's 2-year-old daughter alive over jealousy and an inferiority complex with the child's family. The convict has been identified as Neelam. According to a report in Live Law, Neelam stuffed sand in the mouth of the child. She buried the child alive in a pit already dug in a deserted place. Sessions Judge Munish Singal said that the case comes under "rarest of the rare case" and said, "There cannot be more graver, heinous and barbaric crime than burying alive a girl of tender age of 2-3/4 years of age who must not have understood the acts of her next door neighbour." Punjab Shocker: Woman Among Four Arrested for Stripping, Parading Woman in Semi-Naked Condition in Tarn Taran.

'Rarest of Rare Case', Says Punjab Court

