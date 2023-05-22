Two persons were injured after unidentified people opened fire during a pool party in Zirakpur in Punjab’s Mohali district Sunday. The incident took place late at night on May 21. In the video, dollar notes can be seen scattered on the ground and in the swimming pool. The police said the injured person was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Bathinda Military Station Shooting: Punjab Police Arrest Indian Army Jawan in Connection to Firing That Killed Four.

Punjab Shooting:

Unidentified people opened fire during a pool party in a private hotel in #Zirakpur on late Sunday night. Two people have been injured in the firing. Dollars scattered on the ground and in the swimming pool at scene of the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p1tgpcNh6 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)