Ludhiana, October 31: The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 results have been officially announced by the Punjab State Lotteries Department on October 31, 2025, in Ludhiana. The live draw, streamed online, drew massive attention from participants across India. The lottery, one of Punjab’s biggest festive draws, offered a grand total prize pool of INR 36.14 crore, with tickets priced at INR 500 each.

The first prize of INR 11 crore went to ticket number A 438586. The second prize, worth INR 1 crore each, was awarded to A 821602, B 590883, and C 754234. The third prize of INR 50 lakh each went to A 469288, B 959352, and C 492061. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result Live Streaming: Watch Live Draw Results, Know 1st Prize Winner Name and Winning Ticket Number.

Fourth Prize (INR 10 lakh each):

A 831297, B 994527, C 515119, A 817628, B 725405, C 746145, A 264139, B 771286, C 702271

Fifth Prize (INR 5 lakh each):

A 890592, B 838579, C 364571, A 444193, B 523344

Sixth Prize (INR 9,000 each):

9885, 1047, 7570, 7923, 8227, 1459, 8535, 5304, 0025, 6538

Seventh Prize (INR 5,000 each):

1305, 1419, 1851, 2856, 3267, 4938, 7859, 8158, 8957, 9441

Eighth Prize (INR 3,000 each):

0051, 1980, 2051, 4229, 4436, 6070, 6203, 6450, 8251, 9915

Ninth Prize (INR 1,000 each):

0012, 0671, 1111, 1471, 1959, 2322, 2668, 3320, 3719, 4180, 4627, 5066, 5513, 6006, 6674, 7259, 7852, 8446, 8940, 9527, 0023, 0681, 1159, 1475, 1974, 2333, 2730, 3328, 3724, 4187, 4654, 5108, 5533, 6028, 6758, 7310, 7910, 8454, 8970, 9538, 0045, 0686, 1165, 1488, 1978, 2348, 2738, 3330, 3759, 4196, 4655, 5115, 5551, 6085, 6766, 7331, 7925, 8465, 8978, 9558, 0155, 0705, 1170, 1542, 2001, 2354, 2822, 3333, 3762, 4199, 4659, 5122, 5576, 6086, 6779, 7379, 7949, 8480, 8991, 9580, 0197, 0735, 1176, 1543, 2006, 2355, 2846, 3343, 3775, 4207, 4669, 5123, 5582, 6094, 6855, 7388, 7986, 8481, 9019, 9588, 0228, 0742, 1180, 1572, 2018, 2356, 2924, 3378, 3796, 4236, 4687, 5128, 5589, 6099, 6873, 7420, 7997, 8485, 9054, 9690, 0292, 0747, 1196, 1584, 2030, 2359, 2925, 3394, 3831, 4262, 4750, 5164, 5624, 6132, 6907, 7434, 8012, 8518, 9065, 9696, 0304, 0767, 1224, 1643, 2041, 2402, 2940, 3437, 3836, 4276, 4754, 5181, 5639, 6136, 6909, 7452, 8056, 8554, 9085, 9614, 0348, 0791, 1256, 1656, 2079, 2421, 2942, 3438, 3856, 4300, 4785, 5196, 5643, 6155, 6918, 7482, 8071, 8574, 9109, 9660, 0386, 0805, 1259, 1708, 2110, 2431, 2967, 3465, 3863, 4304, 4785, 5210, 5684, 6184, 6919, 7511, 8080, 8575, 9110, 9668, 0396, 0859, 1274, 1717, 2148, 2451, 2962, 3522, 3866, 4314, 4795, 5222, 5705, 6185, 6944, 7526, 8084, 8586, 9132, 9713, 0418, 0888, 1291, 1720, 2153, 2457, 2965, 3533, 3900, 4333, 4796, 5223, 5727, 6209, 6946, 7563, 8118, 8596, 9171, 9723, 0430, 0894, 1310, 1749, 2172, 2466, 2968, 3537, 3904, 4334, 4811, 5228, 5745, 6219, 6957, 7588, 8120, 8605, 9216, 9743, 0438, 0899, 1332, 1766, 2180, 2477, 3055, 3559, 3914, 4337, 4918, 5296, 5751, 6228, 6963, 7605, 8130, 8700, 9221, 9752, 0459, 0917, 1339, 1790, 2188, 2480, 3081, 3578, 3986, 4365, 4921, 5338, 5774, 6274, 6974, 7632, 8139, 8704, 9248, 9769, 0482, 0921, 1367, 1807, 2192, 2499, 3147, 3579, 3983, 4401, 4924, 5356, 5812, 6304, 6979, 7646, 8145, 8711, 9262, 9817, 0496, 0922, 1369, 1820, 2204, 2546, 3148, 3586, 4004, 4412, 4939, 5357, 5835, 6324, 6988, 7659, 8154, 8719, 9265, 9833, 0502, 0941, 1371, 1854, 2225, 2559, 3169, 3604, 4008, 4417, 4958, 5379, 5841, 6355, 7017, 7661, 8223, 8728, 9271, 9842, 0571, 1026, 1374, 1881, 2244, 2582, 3175, 3619, 4013, 4459, 4959, 5400, 5859, 6431, 7066, 7686, 8240, 8769, 9295, 9865, 0590, 1028, 1389, 1888, 2245, 2594, 3189, 3622, 4014, 4473, 4985, 5409, 5868, 6459, 7069, 7688, 8325, 8773, 9323, 9884, 0600, 1029, 1438, 1907, 2254, 2598, 3210, 3623, 4050, 4477, 5015, 5418, 5895, 6555, 7112, 7731, 8331, 8777, 9345, 9924, 0690, 1030, 1443, 1911, 2261, 2617, 3217, 3634, 4069, 4510, 5026, 5488, 5905, 6574, 7137, 7734, 8336, 8779, 9421, 9926, 0619, 1081, 1444, 1919, 2271, 2648, 3223, 3698, 4080, 4555, 5028, 5490, 6909, 6638, 7183, 7747, 8351, 8854, 9497, 9938, 0661, 1091, 1465, 1949, 2298, 2657, 3239, 3699, 4096, 4591, 5034, 5499, 5966, 6644, 7232, 7829, 8352, 8898, 9520, 9950, 0664, 1094, 1467, 1955, 2310, 2665, 3313, 3713, 4136, 4604, 5046, 5501, 6990, 6673, 7255, 7848, 8377, 8935, 9526, 9975.

Watch Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Live Streaming

Participants can view and download the full Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 results at the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in and claim their winnings within the prescribed period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (punjabstatelotteries.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

