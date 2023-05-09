West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sang a song on Tuesday on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the West Bengal CM can be seen singing along with another singer. Rabindranath Tagore was a leading figure in the Bengali Renaissance and played a significant role in the modernization of Bengali art. Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Images & Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos to Celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

Mamata Banerjee Sings Song

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sings a song on the birth anniversary of #RabindranathTagore, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/XLGXhoBCIj — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

