Veteran industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday, February 12. He was 83. Rahul Bajaj breathed his last at 2.30 pm. Soon after news broke out several political leaders and known personalities condoled his death.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Tweets:

I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

Kotak Bank CEO Uday Kotak Pays Tribute To Rahul Bajaj:

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

TMC MP Mahua Moitra:

Deeply saddened at the demise of Shri Rahul Bajaj - industrialist and visionary. Rest in peace. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 12, 2022

Congress Leader Milind Deora Shares an Old Photo:

Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more. Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock. Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj pic.twitter.com/2J5PTGaZOX — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 12, 2022

Congress MP P Chidambaram Tweets:

Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels. In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader. My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin:

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 12, 2022

