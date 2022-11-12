Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, met South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRE) members in Telangana. During the interaction, the union members told Gandhi that centre is privatising railway stations, workshops, medical hospitals, and other establishments. In a video shared by Congress MP, the members of the Railways union were seen opposing the privatisation of Indian railways. Sharing the video, Congress scion wrote, "Prime Minister, Railways is the property of the country, it needs empowerment, not privatization. Don't sell!" Bharat Jodo Yatra: Government's Policies Broke Backbone of Small Businesses, Farmers, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With SCRE Sangh Members:

