Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who became the talk of the town after he was seen wearing a T-shirt amid the chilling cold in Delhi, was once again spotted wearing a white T-shirt on Wednesday. Replying to a question by a reporter on why was he wearing a T-shirt in such cold weather conditions, the Congress MP said, “T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge.” Rahul Gandhi has been seen wearing a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi Walks Around in Delhi Wearing T-Shirt Amid Cold Wave, Internet Amazed (See Pics)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt... Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)