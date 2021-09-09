Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday travelled on foot from Katra to reach Vaishno Devi in Jammu. After paying his obeisance at the holy shrine, Gandhi will reportedly be statying at the temple premisis. The Congress leader also shared a video on his Facebook page of his pilgrimage from Vaishno Devi. While interacting with the media personnel, Gandhi refused to make any political comments. He said, "I have come here to offer prayers to the Mata. I don't want to make any political comments here." The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Jammu.

Here Is The Video:

