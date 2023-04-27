Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a joke made by him involving a suicide note, saying  that thousands of families lose their children due to suicide. He further said that the prime minister should not make fun of them. This comes after Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a media channel conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts for so many years. Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi: Congress Leader Hits Out at Prime Minister for Sharing Joke With Mention of Suicide, Says 'Depression and Suicide Not a Laughing Matter' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi 

Priyanka Gandhi Earlier Hit Out At PM

