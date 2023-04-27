Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a joke made by him involving a suicide note, saying that thousands of families lose their children due to suicide. He further said that the prime minister should not make fun of them. This comes after Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a media channel conclave on Wednesday, narrated a joke about how a professor reading a suicide note by his daughter remarked how she had got a spelling wrong despite his efforts for so many years. Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi: Congress Leader Hits Out at Prime Minister for Sharing Joke With Mention of Suicide, Says 'Depression and Suicide Not a Laughing Matter' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi

हज़ारों परिवार आत्महत्या के कारण अपने बच्चों को खोते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री को उनका मज़ाक नहीं उड़ाना चाहिए! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Earlier Hit Out At PM

Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy not a joke. The Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at… pic.twitter.com/yoPt5c8Kx7 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 27, 2023

