Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing joke with mention of suicide. Taking to twitter priyanka said “Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy not a joke. The Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better and create awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive, morbid manner.” Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi Tries Her Hands at Making ‘Dosas’ in Mysuru Restaurant (Watch Video).

