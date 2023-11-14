Rahul Mamkootathil, a vibrant face of Congress on TV debates, for all practical purposes, will become the new Youth Congress president in Kerala. In an electorate of around five lakh voters, Mamkootathil secured 2,21,986 votes, while Abin Varkey came second and got 1,68,588 votes. After his victory, Mamkootathil said he wished so much that Chandy was around to hear this news. Oommen Chandy Dies: Former Kerala CM Passes Away at 79.

Rahul Mamkoottathil Elected As Kerala Youth Congress President

Rahul Mamkoottathil is the new Kerala Youth Congress president pic.twitter.com/82B3SikNeN — Ganesh Neelakantan (@minutepoint) November 14, 2023

