In response to a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the polling day for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, the BJP has written to the Election Commission of India, urging the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's account on social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter). The BJP claims that the tweet violates the 48-hour silence period before elections. The party requests the immediate removal of the "offending contents" and urges the Election Commission to direct the Chief Election Officer in Rajasthan to initiate criminal prosecution against Rahul Gandhi. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 25% Voter Turnout Till 11.30 AM for 199 Seats, Says Election Commission.

BJP Urges EC to Suspend Rahul Gandhi's X Account Over Violation

BJP writes to the Election Commission of India over a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted today, requesting that the social media platform "X" and its functionaries be directed to immediately suspend his account and remove the aforestated "offending contents with immediate… pic.twitter.com/t4YdjvB4eb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा मुफ्त इलाज ✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा सस्ता गैस सिलेंडर ✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा ब्याज मुक्त कृषि कर्ज़ ✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा अंग्रेज़ी शिक्षा ✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा OPS ✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा जाति जनगणना आज, बड़ी संख्या में जा कर, इस्तेमाल करें अपना मताधिकार। चुनिए जनता की हितकारी,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2023

