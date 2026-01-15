Pickles, ghee and jaggery, everyday essentials in Indian kitchens, have come under scrutiny after a major food safety crackdown in Rajasthan. The state’s Food Safety Department seized and destroyed more than 1,600 kg of unsafe pickle along with 200 kg of ghee and jaggery in Alwar, declaring them unfit for human consumption. An Instagram video shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on January 15 showed large drums of pickle being dumped into a ditch to ensure the products never re-enter the market. The action is part of a nationwide drive to eliminate substandard and adulterated food items. While pickles like aam ka achar and nimbu ka achar remain an integral part of the Indian diet, officials warn that poor-quality packaged foods can pose health risks. Consumers are urged to read labels carefully, avoid artificial preservatives, and buy products with proper packaging and clear expiry details. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

Pickles, Ghee and Jaggery Destroyed in Rajasthan Food Safety Crackdown

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