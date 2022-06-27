In a noble initiative, Jaipur's Pinjara Pol Goshala has built a 6-storey building to house birds in the state. R Vijayvargiya, Goshala member said, "It can shelter about 2000 birds at a time...Today people live in huge buildings but they forget about birds, which is why we came up with this."

