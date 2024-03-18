A Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Train train derailed in Rajasthan today, March 18. As per news agency ANI, four coaches including the engine of a passenger train travelling from Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 22-second video clip shows the train being derailed near Ajmer in Rajasthan. Rajasthan: Congress Leader Amin Pathan Arrested for Obstructing Govt Work.

Train Derails in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Four coaches including the engine of a passenger train travelling from Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fX9VeLKw2e — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

